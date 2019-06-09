Sunday morning Neenah shooting

Police are on the lookout for a black Sedan after a Sunday morning fight leads to a shooting.

Around 4 a.m. Neenah Police Officers responded to Fredrick Drive after the report of a fight.

Shots were fired and handgun shell casings were found.

There were no injuries or property damage. Police say this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to call the Neenah Police Department at (920) 886-6000 and reference the case number 19-008352.

