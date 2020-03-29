Sunday marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Sunday marks the annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is celebrated every year on March 29.

The day was created as a way to thank and honor Vietnam War veterans and their families in the United States for their services and sacrifices.

In addition, the day also celebrates the technology, science and medical advances made during the war, and recognize contributions made by U.S. allies.

Although many events were canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, there are still virtual events being held, and are listed below:

Facebook

- Veterans with a Facebook account can click here to download a frame to place a picture and show their pride for serving. The frame shows the text "Proud Vietnam War Veteran".

- Anyone who wants to show appreciation for veterans can click here for an additional frame, which shows the text "I support Vietnam War Veterans".

Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins

- Due to the pandemic, instead of giving special lapel pins during a public ceremony to individual veterans, the Vietnam War Commemoration is encouraging Vietnam Veterans to submit a request for their lapel pin by clicking here . Veterans will receive a lapel pin in the mail at the earliest opportunity.

Vietnam War Veterans Day Challenge

- A virtual Vietnam War Veterans Day Workout challenge will also be done, and can be completed at home on your own schedule, alone or with a partner. Click here to access the challenge.