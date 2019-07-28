Sun Prairie police need help identifying suspect

The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a battery incident.

It happened at about 4:00 Sunday afternoon, at the BP Express Gas Station at 1705 West Main Street in the City of Sun Prairie.

The suspect and a victim got into a fight outside of the gas station that eventually became physical.

The suspect hit the victim in the head, causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. While the victim was unconscious, the suspect stomped on the victim’s head multiple times. He then ran off.

Sun Prairie EMS took the victim to the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or knows the identity of the suspect, is asked to call Sun Prairie Police Department at (608) 837-7336, or the Sun Prairie Anonymous Tip Line at (608) 837-6300.

