Summer storm recovery continues nearly 1 year later for Mountain area

It’s been almost a year since severe thunderstorms ripped through the Mountain area.

One business, Mountain Meadows Ranch, is still struggling with the damage the storm left behind.

Mountain Meadows Ranch is a place once thriving off of tourism and people in the community.

The business was torn apart by last summer's thunderstorm.

"From the time of the storm through Fall is when I make most of my money,” Owner Kelly Krieger said.

But the thunderstorm hitting in the middle of the summer, forced Krieger to cancel her summer trail rides.

It’s a business she said usually pays her bills.

"It took everything,” Krieger said. “The youth groups come in. We work back and forth with rafting companies and the public and because of that everything was cancelled."

Now in debt, she said she's caring for her horses with money she doesn't have.

"I have my own personal bills, but that's just sitting on the side for right now,” said Krieger.

She’s also worried about her business this coming summer because trails she used are still covered almost a year later.

"It's a mangled mess, but it's a part of the forest where ATVs and snowmobilers aren't allowed to go in so nobody is in a hurry to get that clean up,” said Krieger.

Without the business she's left finding a new way to make ends meet, but her main concern right now is being able to take care of her horses or she'll have to sell them.

To help Kelly raise funds you can donate to her GoFundMe.

