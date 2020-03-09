Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

Sudan’s prime minister says he survived an assassination attempt, after an explosion went off near his convoy in the capital of Khartoum.

Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted that he was “safe and in good shape” following Monday’s blast. He also tweeted a photo of himself smiling and seated at his desk, while a TV behind him showed news coverage reporting he’d survived.

Sudanese state TV said Hamdok was heading to the Cabinet’s offices when the blast took place, and that he was taken to a “safe place.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which highlighted the fragility of Sudan’s transition to civilian rule.

Hamdok was appointed prime minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove autocratic President Omar al-Bashir and replace it with a civilian-led government.

Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.