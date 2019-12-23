Substitute teacher bound over for trial in student sex assault case

A substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting two elementary school girls has been bound over for trial in Winnebago County.

Alex Patterson, 27, appeared at a court hearing Monday morning. He waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial.

Patterson is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Child Sex Assault and three counts of Child Enticement.

Patterson was a substitute teacher in the Menasha Joint School District. The two alleged victims are both age five and attend Clovis Grove Elementary School.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, a kindergartner told an officer that a man at school, who she called "Mr. Teacher Man," touched her in the bathroom attached to her classroom.

Another girl told investigators she was uncomfortable with how Patterson touched her during a gym class.

Patterson was a teacher at Clovis Grove for 43 days, from late September until mid-November.

Police and school officials worked with the state Department of Public Instruction to suspend Patterson's ability to have contact with any child at any school in Wisconsin.

Anyone who has information which might help investigators are asked to call the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.

During Patterson's hearing Monday, the court granted the defense request to lower Patterson's bond from $100,000 to $50,000. Conditions of bond include staying away from the victims, staying away from schools and staying off social media. He must comply with GPS monitoring.

Patterson's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 16.