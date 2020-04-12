Suamico nurse makes hundreds of masks for the public

Wearing a mask while out in public can slow the spread of COVID-19 according to the CDC. But one nurse knew it might be hard for the general public to find or make any.

"My goal when I started this was I wanted to make sure that I didn't see anybody out in public that I knew that didn't have a mask,” said Shelley Sperberg.

So Sperberg started making masks at her Suamico home about a month ago, and is up to 700 so far.

Sperberg is a registered nurse with St. Vincent Home Health who is now working from home.

"I just recognized that there was an area, for the general public, that they didn't have access to these masks,” said Sperberg.

She offered up free masks to her friends and family on Facebook - then they shared it with everybody else. Now she's arranging porch pickups and even shipping some masks far and wide.

"It's taken off like wildfire,” said Sperberg.

"We had gone by her house and there were cars going back and forth,” said Donna Van Rossum, a neighbor of Sperberg’s.

Once Van Rossum discovered the reason why she was in awe.

"This is a single individual, and she's done this much! I was impressed,” said Van Rossum.

Sperberg has been getting donations, and a lot of help from family, to keep the project going. She plans to keep making masks as long as there is a need.

"It is so worth it,” said Sperberg. “It just makes me feel so good that everybody is taking this seriously and looking out for everybody else."

If you do want a mask, they are free but Sperberg would appreciate a small donation to fund the materials needed to continue making them.

To order or donate, message her on Facebook: CLICK HERE

