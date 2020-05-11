Suamico man charged with killing De Pere 5 year old

A Suamico man faces a homicide charge for hitting a 5 year old boy with his pickup truck. Thirty-eight year old Matthew Georgia was charged late last month for the accident that killed 5 year old Christian Warzniak.

On her first Mother's Day without her son, Christian Warzniak, Tara Heath recorded a raw and emotional Facebook live mourning her best friend.

She said, "My son, age 5, Christian James Warzniak was not only the light of my life, but he was to everyone else around him as well."

And she called out the man who has been charged for striking the little boy with his truck, killing him saying, "You ran Christian's head over with a 6,000 pound truck as a result of your fury."

According to the criminal complaint, which charges Matthew Georgia with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, he was backing his pick up truck out of Heath's De Pere driveway when the child was struck. Heath says the accident happened as Georgia "gunned it" following an argument the on-again, off-again couple had. Georgia told police there was no argument and he was simply backing up and didn't even realize he hit the child.

The criminal complaint says while Heath performed CPR on her son, a frantic Georgia called 911.

"I don't get an innocent, beautiful child looking his mama in the eye telling her how much he loves her anymore. I don't get anymore first days of schools, squeals of joy on Christmas morning, or to be able to watch him ride his first bike all by himself," added Heath in her video.

The grief stricken mother said that she struggles to get out of bed in the morning, but does everything in her power to go on for her son. And now she will do everything to make sure the man who is charged with killing the boy in punished.

"You will never be forgiven, not only from me, not from my family and not even from God. I can only pray that justice will be served and the light of my baby and that you will have to pay for what you have done to him," said Heath.

Matthew Georgia was not arrested, he was simply issued a summons and asked to appear in court on June 17th.