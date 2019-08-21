Suamico elementary school celebrates new inclusive playground

A Suamico elementary school has a new playground for children of all abilities.

WBAY Photo

On Wednesday, Bay Harbor Elementary School cuts the ribbon on the inclusive playground.

The playground has equipment children of all abilities can use together. Bay Harbor is home to the Early Childhood: Special Education program. It serves children with disabilities, limited mobility and sensory deficits.

"I never wanted to isolate the students. We want to make sure they're part of Bay Harbor just like all the other students are. We wanted to make sure they have an opportunity to play with their peers. Everything we picked out here, they can do with their peers," says Michele Otradovec, Special Education Teacher, Bay Harbor Elementary School.

The school is part of the Howard-Suamico School District.

Watch the videos in the story to learn about the new playground.