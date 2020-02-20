Suamico boat landing to be named in honor of slain DNR warden La Fave

A boat landing in Suamico will bear the name of slain Department of Natural Resources warden Neil La Fave.

The Brown County Board has approved changing the name of Suamico Boat Landing to Neil L. La Fave Boat Launch. It was passed on an unanimous vote.

Action 2 News first reported on the effort in October 2019.

Supporter Kelly Malchow was inspired by a Facebook post from La Fave's daughter, Nicki DeGreef, on the anniversary of Neil La Fave's murder.

Neil La Fave was murdered on his 32nd birthday -- Sept. 24, 1971. A poacher gunned the warden down in the Sensiba Wildlife Area.

DeGreef created a change.org petition to get support for renaming the landing in honor of her father.

"For my life this was always a Suamico story or legend. Once this was in motion I learned so much more about them, Neil & the raw emotions involved with this tragedy, it very hard to not have that rub off on you," Malchow wrote on Facebook.