Suamico Village Board votes to re-name boat landing for slain DNR warden

The Suamico Village Board has voted to re-name the boat landing after a slain Department of Nature Resources warden.

The La Fave's Landing resolution was passed unanimously during Monday's Suamico Village Board meeting.

Action 2 News first alerted viewers to the effort to re-name the boat landing for the late Neil La Fave. La Fave was murdered on his 32nd birthday -- Sept. 24, 1971. A poacher gunned the warden down in the Sensiba Wildlife Area.

A memorial sits at the entrance to Sensiba, but family and friends believe La Fave deserves more recognition.

La Fave's daughter, Nicki DeGreef, created a change.org petition to get support for the La Fave's Landing recognition. CLICK HERE to view the petition.

The La Fave's Landing measure goes to the Brown County Board of Supervisors for vote on Wednesday, Dec. 18.