Suamico Fire Department invites community to enjoy giant "sprinkler"

It was a fun day at Idlewild Park in Suamico on Wednesday after the fire department created a giant sprinkler with a fire hose.

The department posted earlier in the day that they were inviting families to stay cool while they sprayed water into the air.

It also helped some new engineers get training with the equipment.

The event ended up being more fun than the fire chief expected.

"It's been crazy, we posted on Facebook this morning, expecting 30 - 40 kids, and as you can tell, it kind of went viral. So we plan on doing this in the future," said Suamico Fire Chief Joe Bertler.

He says the "sprinkler" pumped out nearly 200 gallons of water every minute, and if that didn't keep you cool enough, there was ice cream too.