Sturgeon spearing season more than halfway over

The ninth day of sturgeon spearing season came to a close Sunday afternoon.

"It's beautiful out there today,” said Vilas Kratzke, who’s participated in sturgeon spearing for years. “It's just lovely."

This season many dedicated spearers like Kratzke had to change their usual plans, working around iffy ice conditions on Lake Winnebago.

"One place was like six inches thick and there was a big crack there and everything, and that's where I usually go fishing,” said Kratzke. “But when guys were saying here was 14 inches thick, hey, we had no problem."

But not everyone is that dedicated.

"We were anticipating a slower season and that's actually what we've been observing,” said DNR Winnebago Systems Sturgeon Biologist Ryan Koenigs.

Koenigs says this year there's been lower participation.

"Ice conditions dictates how many people are going to actually going out to participate in the sport, because like this year a lot of people decided not to take part because they just didn't feel comfortable going out on the lake,” said Koenigs.

Last week's cold snap only did so much.

"The cold snap definitely helped firm things up and created a little bit more ice,” said Koenigs. “But for the most part a lot of the areas for the lake right now the safest form of transportation is still four wheelers and snowmobiles."

Koenigs says 41 fish were harvested in Lake Winnebago Sunday, bringing the season total to 260 fish so far. At the Upriver Lakes, 25 fish were registered Sunday bringing season totals there to 259.

"Most of the spearing effort traditionally is in the first nine days of the spearing season, so we are expecting our harvest numbers to decrease during the remainder of the season,” said Koenigs.

He does expect the season to go the full 16 days at both Lake Winnebago and Upriver Lakes.

