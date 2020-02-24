Sturgeon spearing season comes to an end

For the fifth year in a row, the sturgeon spearing season went the full 16 days on Lake Winnebago. And for only the second time since 2007, when the lottery system was implemented on the upriver lakes, harvest caps were not met before the end of the season.

A few ice shanties remain on Lake Winnebago, a day after the sturgeon spearing season came to an end. According to the DNR more than 800 spearers were able to harvest a fish this year despite less than ideal ice conditions and poor water clarity to start the season. The DNR says on opening weekend, its shanty count was down nearly 45%, but by day eight the numbers started to rise.

"What's interesting this season is conditions actually improved throughout the season. We had some cold weather, ice firmed up, ice conditions improved and then the water in certain areas, particularly along the east shore seems to have really improved throughout the season," says Ryan Koenigs, Senior Fisheries Biologist.

Despite a decrease in the number of spearers who took to the ice, the DNR says some big fish were still harvested from the system. Koenigs adds, "We had two fish that were over 140lbs., both came from opening weekend. One came opening day on the upriver lakes and the other, day two on Lake Winnebago, number of fish that were over 130lbs., and I think we ended up with 27, 29 fish on the system that were over 100lbs."

With a strong sturgeon population, the DNR will now focus on spring and spawning, using the information collected then, and not necessarily the fish harvested this season, to determine the future of the sport.

According to Koenigs, "Fifth year in a row that we didn't meet the system-wide harvest cap, what that means for next year remains to be seen. Every year we take the most recent data we have and we use that information to set the harvest caps for the next sturgeon spearing season. Just because we didn't reach the caps this year doesn't mean that those fish are automatically going to be in the caps for next spearing season."

