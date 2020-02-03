Sturgeon spearers could face thin ice, low visibility

Northeast Wisconsin's much anticipated sturgeon spearing season is less than a week away. The DNR says more than 12,000 licenses have been sold for Lake Winnebago.

With the ice fishing season in full swing, excitement is building for the opening of sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago and the Upriver lakes.

"Whether I see anything or not, I just enjoy being out there, always have. I could sit a whole month and not seeing anything and I still go," says spearer Wayne Kettlewell.

But the season isn't a month long, it runs for a maximum of 16 days. And according to the DNR it expects the season to go that long. Water clarity and ice conditions are the two main factors that play into how long the season could last. The DNR says visibility, from what they've been able to see, isn't great.

"This year we did have a couple of staff that walked off handful of sites, about a week and a half ago, and they could see seven to eight feet down. I've got anecdotal reports from a number of spearers that have gone out scouting. It sounds like conditions have improved a little bit, most of the lake is seven to ten feet of visibility," says Ryan Koenigs, Senior Fisheries Biologist.

Ice conditions aren't great, either. While fishing clubs that track conditions say there's anywhere from a few inches to a foot of ice on the lake, this past weekend's warm-up has left a slushy mess on top of what wasn't necessarily thick ice to begin with.

Koenigs says, "It's really important to stress that spearers know what conditions are, where they plan on traveling, so they can get out safely and participate in this year's season."

The DNR knows diehard spearers will still head out, and there's plenty of sturgeon to be had, it just expects numbers, at least on opening weekend, could be down.

"Conditions could improve, this is a 16 day season, and we get some cold weather conditions could improve and maybe we'll see more take part later in the season," adds Koenigs.