Sturgeon Spearing is in full effect

Hundreds of spearers crowded Lake Winnebago Saturday, in hopes of spearing a sturgeon before the season ends.

Spearing a sturgeon is a moment spearers look forward to after spending hours on the ice.

"I was out there first thing this morning at 7 then you know the fish just went right through the middle of the hole just off the bottom,” Spearer Raemond Thern said.

It’s like a celebration at Wendt's on the Lake when you spear a sturgeon.

At the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Booth people gathered to see just how big a catch was, some even getting a closer look.

Thern was one of many on the ice waiting for his big chance.

"It's exciting it's kind of like deer hunting,” Thern said. “If you ever get one, you're hooked."

While Raemond speared his fish, others weren't so lucky.

"See I got a decoy here and another down further,” Spearer Randy Rost said.

Rost has been sturgeon spearing for over twenty years.

He said the thrill of it all is what keeps him coming back.

"I’ve gotten about I think 8 and I missed 2 or 3,” Rost said. “I’ve seen quite a few more. At times it gets boring and then all of a sudden and here comes a sturgeon swimming right on in."

Due to low participation so far, the DNR said the sturgeon spearing season will likely last all 16 days.