Sturgeon Bay's Michigan Street bridge to have daily closures next week

A busy bridge in Door County will have temporary closures next week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 1-3.

Drivers are advised to use the Maple/Oregon Street Bridge or the Bayview Bridge during those times to cross the ship canal.

Sidewalks will still be open.

Crews are cabling and installing new, high-definition cameras on the bridge. The DOT says the cameras "will provide bridge tenders with a higher level of detail for monitoring the bridge."