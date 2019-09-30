Sturgeon Bay woman arrested for 3rd OWI after crashing into shed

A Sturgeon Bay woman was arrested for third offense OWI after crashing into a shed Sunday morning.

At about 1:55 a.m., a Sturgeon Bay Police Officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at Jefferson Street by North 8th Avenue. The vehicle hit a curb, crossed the center line and was speeding, police say.

The suspect took off at a high rate of speed. The car eventually crashed into a large storage shed in the 600 block of North 8th Avenue.

Police say the driver, a Sturgeon Bay woman, was injured and was transported to a hospital.

The woman was arrested for third offense OWI, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia and fleeing.

She was taken to Door County Jail after her release from the hospital. Her name was not released.

Sturgeon Bay Police also made note of a separate OWI arrest over the weekend. On Sept. 28, at 9:37 p.m., police pulled over a driver on Jefferson Street by North 3rd Avenue. Officers say the driver and passenger were high on meth.

The driver was arrested for Operate with a Controlled Substance and Operate without a Valid Driver's License.

Sturgeon Bay Police say they made 13 drugged or drunk driving arrests in September.

"Do not drink and drive. There are so many options within our community to have a safe and sober ride home. Do the responsible thing. In addition, do not use drugs while driving. We have made multiple arrests related to drugged driving this month. It's not worth it. We have a zero tolerance in Sturgeon Bay when it comes to drunk driving/drugged driving," reads a post on the Sturgeon Bay Police Facebook Page.