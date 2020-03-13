Sturgeon Bay travel group postpones trip to Greece, Italy

Many travel changes are being made due to the coronavirus outbreak, but a local travel agency said some travelers had no choice.

"I show them pictures of the situation in Italy, nobody at the Colosseum, nobody you know at the high points for tourists,” Trip Organizer Amelia Canilho said.

It's a trip that Canilho and others have been waiting for.

14 days in Greece and Italy, now postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's me with the blessing of the school taking 70 community members and students on an adventure that I never thought would turn to be an adventure like this,” Canilho said.

They were working with Education First or E.F., an educational travel group.

Now their trip is scheduled next year.

"We had been doing activities and cultural meetings to get the kids and the parents interested and informed about the areas we're going to visit and all of a sudden it came to a screeching halt,” said Canilho

Travel agencies are seeing the impact as well, saying people have no choice but to cancel some of their trips

"Many of these cancellations are not due to the fear of our clients, but it's because their cruise line or their tour company has cancelled,” Business Relationship Director with Fox World Travel Rose Gray said.

Gray said employees have been spending hours rescheduling trips for customers.

"We have a system in place where we actually have all of the request going to a particular person and maybe that person is in charge of all of the Disney calls and then one person is in charge of all of the Princess Cruise calls,” Gray said.

Canilho said she's using it as a learning tool to teach kids to be grateful.