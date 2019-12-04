Sturgeon Bay student arrested for posting threat on social media

Sturgeon Bay police say a 17-year-old high school student is in jail facing possible criminal charges for a threat on social media.

Police investigated what they call a "non-specific" threat against Sturgeon Bay High School and identified the 17-year-old boy as the person who posted the threat.

Police say there is no active threat to the school district.

The boy's case was referred to the district attorney.

Police agencies around Northeast Wisconsin have been investigating threatening comments since the officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning. None of the threats were founded, and police identified at least one that was posted from outside the country.