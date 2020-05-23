Steady business for Memorial Day weekend

Travel experts expect roads to be a little quieter compared to recent years, but that doesn't mean people aren't going out.

Mark Schuster, Owner of Bay Shore Outfitters in Sturgeon Bay, said he can tell people have missed shopping in Door County.

"Everybody's attitude is really a big sigh of relief that they can come out and about," Schuster said.

So far he's had a steady flow of customers since re-opening on Wednesday, and even Saturday during Memorial Day weekend.

"This has been an amazing weekend," said Schuster. "It's right on par with the past. I think everybody has some pinned up energy to get back out."

He said Memorial Day weekend is the kick off to tourism season in Door County.

People are renting kayaks and bikes from him like any other sunny summer day.

"You know it's like out of the darkness and into the light right," Shopper Stacy Stutz said. "It's just fun to be out and about and to be able to be with our families."

As customers come into the store, Mark said it was like a reunion, being able to see some of them for the first time since having to close in March.

He's hoping to see business stay steady as he looks forward to the summer under the new safety and health guidelines.

"We're requesting face masks for everybody that comes in the store and everybody is willing to wear them," said Schuster.