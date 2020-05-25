Sturgeon Bay residents organize impromptu Memorial Day event from 2nd story balcony

While some Memorial Day events were pushed online due to the pandemic, a few people in Sturgeon Bay quickly organized an impromptu, in-person event on Monday.

For the past 8 years, PJ Billing has been dreaming of singing from the balcony of a home on the corner of South Third Avenue and Oregon Street in Sturgeon Bay. Billing says every year there is a banner on the balcony, thanking and honoring our nation's veterans.

This year, Billing decided to make the dream a reality and decided to talk to the property owner.

"I pulled in and I said, 'What are you doing Memorial Day? I would like to sing and honor vets from your porch, what do you think? should we do it?' said Billing.

The property owner, Air Force veteran Bob Cozby, said, "I couldn't resist, so yes. It was just that fast. I said, 'Sure, anytime you want to."

Billing's father is a full-bird colonel who served more than 36 years in the military. She said she has been honoring veterans with her voice for more than two decades.

Billing and Cozby quickly planned an outdoor, spontaneous event for people to honor those who sacrificed everything for this company. To promote safety, they sang from a second floor balcony, while people could socially distance below.

"I hope that today, that there will be a few tears dropped when we stop and pause. I want to reach their heart and I want them to realize freedom doesn't come free, freedom doesn't come free," said Billing.

"America is populated with cemeteries of soldiers who have given everything for our freedom, this country and the Constitution so I hope people take away a renewed love of this country and a renewed dedication to those who made that freedom possible," said Cozby.

