Sturgeon Bay police recognize citizen for turning in large amount of cash found on street

Police say a young man riding his bike through Sturgeon Bay when he found a large amount of money in the road.

According to a Facebook post made by Sturgeon Bay Police, the large amount of cash was located on Quincy Street near South 1st Avenue by Center Pointe Marina.

The amount of cash found wasn't disclosed, however police say if you believe the money belongs to you, you'll need to identify specifics in regards to the cash found with them.

You can contact the police department by calling 920-746-2450.

In their post, police gave a shout out to Jack, the person who turned in the cash.