Sturgeon Bay police investigating burglary at Habitat for Humanity building

Sturgeon Bay Police say someone forcibly entered the Door County Habitat for Humanity building on Saturday.

According to police, the burglary happened between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the 400 block of N. 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay.

Police say the suspect appears to be an older white male about six feet tall, and was wearing a thick jacket.

They say the suspect may also have a mustache.

Police are hoping community members can help identify the burglary suspect.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 746-2450.