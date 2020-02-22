Sturgeon Bay police investigating burglary at Habitat for Humanity building

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Sturgeon Bay Police say someone forcibly entered the Door County Habitat for Humanity building on Saturday.
According to police, the burglary happened between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the 400 block of N. 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay.
Police say the suspect appears to be an older white male about six feet tall, and was wearing a thick jacket.
They say the suspect may also have a mustache.
Police are hoping community members can help identify the burglary suspect.
If you have information, you're asked to contact the Sturgeon Bay Police Department at 746-2450.