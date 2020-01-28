Sturgeon Bay police: Meth dealer, manufacturer arrested following traffic stop

Sturgeon Bay police say a meth manufacturer and dealer has been arrested following a traffic stop in Sturgeon Bay Monday evening.

According to police, an officer made a traffic stop shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on the city's west side for a brake light that wasn't working.

Two Sturgeon Bay officers, as well as a deputy with the Door County Sheriff's Office, searched the vehicle due to what they say were discoveries from the stop.

The driver, who police say is a Sturgeon Bay resident, was arrested for many felonies, and officers say they found a high quantity of meth, marijuana, scales, cash, and paraphernalia.

Police say the felonies include delivering/manufacturing meth, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the stop, two other officers with Sturgeon Bay went to the vehicle owner's home on the east side of the city, where they were able to contact the owner.

Police say the owner was uncooperative and refused to follow orders, which caused them to be "physically taken" into custody by officers.

the suspect has recommended charges of Possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During a search of the suspect's residence and apartment, meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and smoking devices were found.

Police add meth was found all over the bed, sheets, floor and tables.

Formal charges are still pending.