Sturgeon Bay man dies in Lake Superior boating accident

A Sturgeon Bay man died in a boating accident on Lake Superior late Monday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota reports three employees of Roen Salvage of Sturgeon Bay were aboard a company-owned, 21-foot aluminum hull boat on the lake near Duluth, Minn.

The engine was overcome with water, then large waves flipped the boat and turned it upside-down.

All three men began swimming for shore. Two made it and called 911. Donald James Sarter, 68, who was operating the boat, didn't make it.

Firefighters eventually found Sarter in shallow water off Park Point near Sky Harbor Airport. Lifesaving efforts didn't work, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men -- Randall Corsten, 50, of New Franken, and Donald Slater, 59, of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. -- didn't have any apparent injuries.

One of the survivors said they were all wearing life jackets but not wearing them zipped in the front.

A Duluth Fire Department official said there was a red flag warning for the lake Monday. Winds were 12 to 14 miles per hour and waves were 2 to 4 feet high at the scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boat sank. There was no attempt to recover it Monday because water conditions were unsafe.