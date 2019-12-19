Sturgeon Bay man avoids jail for child-sex crimes

A Sturgeon Bay man can avoid jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of causing a child to view sexual activity.

A more serious felony charge against Duryea Johnson, of using a computer to facility a child-sex crime, was dismissed but read into the court record.

A Door County judge sentenced Johnson to one year in jail and three years on probation. The judge stayed the jail sentence, so Johnson can avoid going to jail as long as he follows the conditions of his probation.

Those conditions include no contact with minors without Department of Corrections approval, and no use of any internet-based social media websites or apps. He also has to register as a sex offender and complete any counseling programs and evaluations that are ordered, and take medication as prescribed.

Johnson was arrested last June after police say he made arrangements to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old boy for sex. The child he was communicating with was an undercover officer.

Johnson told police he sexually assaulted "multiple children" and police were looking for victims. He was never charged with sexual assault, and his attorney's request for Johnson to have a mental competency exam was granted.