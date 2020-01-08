Sturgeon Bay man arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI

A Sturgeon Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of his fourth intoxicated driving offense.

On Jan. 5, Sturgeon Bay Police were called to the 1500 block of Egg Harbor Road. The caller stated an intoxicated man was leaving a business and getting into his vehicle to drive away.

Police arrived on scene and stopped the vehicle. The driver was identified as David Weber, 63, Sturgeon Bay.

Officers performed field sobriety testing and arrested Weber for 4th Offense OWI.

Weber was taken to the Door County Jail, according to Sturgeon Bay Police.

