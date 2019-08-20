Sturgeon Bay man arrested for fourth offense OWI

A Sturgeon Bay man was arrested for fourth offense OWI after driving recklessly in the city, police say.

On Aug. 16, Sturgeon Bay Police were called to Highway 42/57. Callers said a vehicle was "driving all over the road, crossing the center line, and speeding."

At about 11:30 p.m., police stopped the car and identified the driver as Corey Corbisier. Officers say he had "blood shot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol."

Corbisier failed field sobriety tests, police say. He was taken to the Door County Jail on charges of fourth offense OWI, Operating While Revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Speeding.

"Please do the right thing and don't drink and drive," reads a post on the Sturgeon Bay Police Facebook Page. "Thank you to the community for being observant!"