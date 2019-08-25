Sturgeon Bay cancer survivor gives back through guitar raffle

According to the American Cancer Society over 500,000 people die from cancer each year.

But a Sturgeon Bay man beat his cancer and is getting a second chance at life.

Danny Thimm spends many days in his Sturgeon Bay guitar shop.

"I could stare at guitars for hours and just revel in their beauty," Thimm said.

He's always loved guitars, but after battling stage 4 metastatic cancer he understood why.

“I had to find a way to give back because I figured I’m here some reason," said Thimm. "So what I ended up doing was what I do best besides my work during the day and that’s build guitars.”

One of the guitars is at Cornerstone Pub and Grill.

It's a guitar made by Danny being used as raffle item to raise money for Door CANcer.

“Dan gave us a list of things he was willing to do to help this along and with a guy like him behind us pitching this thing, it’s a win win," Door CANcer Secretary Kris Husby-Nelson said.

Door CANcer is a nonprofit that helps cancer patients pay for their living expenses.

Danny said fundraising efforts have been great so far and he hopes enough money is raised to help door cancer with their mission.

“This is a labor of love and it’s not just my love it’s a labor of love to the community to help others," said Thimm.

