Sturgeon Bay animal shelter takes in 25 dogs

The Wisconsin Humane Society animal shelter in Sturgeon Bay is asking for donations of dog toys, soft dog treats and peanut butter as it cares for twice as many dogs as it's ever handled before.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Humane Society-Door County Campus received 25 dogs from Sheboygan County and Waukesha after Brucellosis -- a contagious bacterial infection -- was found in two dogs.

The Humane Society says state officials wanted the dogs isolated out of an "abundance of caution." There's no sign of the dogs being infected but test results are pending.

The shelter is calling in extra staff and volunteers to help the new dogs settle in.

As a result, they need to close the shelter for a few days. In the meantime, animals which were available for adoption at the shelter will be sent to other adoption centers.

The Door County Campus is still taking in stray and surrendered pets, which will be kept separate from the new dogs.