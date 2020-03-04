Sturgeon Bay Police Sgt. runs into burning building to rescue man

A Sturgeon Bay Police Sergeant is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a man from an apartment fire.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department posted the story on Facebook and praised Sgt. Markus Tassoul for "bravery and life saving efforts!"

It happened on Feb. 29 in the 900 block of Alabama Place. Officers and firefighters were called to a report of heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment building.

Police were informed that a tenant with disabilities was inside the burning building.

"Sgt. Tassoul noted heavy black smoke and flames were covering the southwest wall and roof line and entered the complex but could not locate the man, but double checked making sure he did not miss him due to heavy smoke, but still did not locate him. Upon exiting the complex, he learned he had been given the wrong apartment number. After receiving the correct apartment number, Sgt. Tassoul re-entered the burning apartment and located the man who was conscious and unable to move within his apartment, and escorted him outside to safety, unharmed," reads the Sturgeon Bay Police Facebook post.

The fire call came in at 7:10 p.m.

CLICK HERE to follow Sturgeon Bay Police on Facebook.