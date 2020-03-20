Sturgeon Bay: Changes to city services

As provided to Action 2 News on March 20, 2020

The City of Sturgeon Bay is taking proactive steps to protect the health of our community by making recommendations that are meant to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community and reduce the number of people exposed.

The steps we are implementing will impact people in our community; some may feel these steps are invasive and perhaps unnecessary. We know these measures are a proven strategy that can play a critical role in slowing an outbreak of COVID-19.

For any business that needs to be conducted at City Hall, Municipal Services or Sturgeon Bay Utilities, we ask people to consider visiting our website or calling the appropriate office, rather than visiting in person if possible. We are not turning visitors away, however, we want to limit person to person contact as much as possible. For persons who are accustomed to paying their utility bills in person at SBU, the service counter for walk in customers is closed. If you have business to conduct with SBU, you may reach them at 746-2820.

For residents and customers with invoices to pay, the following options are available to you:

If to the City By mail to:

City of Sturgeon Bay

421 Michigan Street

Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin 54235



Electronically by accessing:

https://www.sturgeonbaywi.org/pay-online/



https://www.sturgeonbaywi.org/pay-online/ In Person at: Drop box outside of City Hall

If to Sturgeon Bay Utilities By mail to:

Sturgeon Bay Utilities

PO Box 27

Sturgeon Bay WI 54235



Please include the top stub of the bill to assure that your account is properly credited.



Electronically by accessing:

https://www.sbunet.com/bill-payment-options

https://www.sbunet.com/bill-payment-options

In Person at: Drop box outside of City Hall

For contractors, we are still processing all permits, forms and documents as normal. We ask that you consider ways to conduct business with staff in a virtual manner or over the phone where possible. The Office of the Zoning Administrator can be reached at 746-2907 and Building Inspector at 746-2915.

We may limit Common Council and committee meetings in the coming months in response to the virus. Until then, meetings are still open to the community, but we encourage people to consider sharing any feedback with council members via email or telephone. The email addresses of each common council member can be found

at: https://www.sturgeonbaywi.org/government/city-council/.

People who would normally attend a meeting in person, may also watch meetings of the Common Council and Plan Commission live on the cable channel 988 or at https://sbtv.viebit.com/ .

For voting in the spring general election on April 7, we strongly encourage people to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. You can request one from the state at myvote.wi.gov. The City Clerk’s Office will then mail the ballot to you. For those without internet access, you can contact our City Clerk’s office at 746-2900 for assistance. In-person absentee voting at City Hall is available, and polling locations will still be open and operating normally for anyone who prefers to vote in person on Election Day.

Door County Library is open, but with restrictions effective March 18, only the Sturgeon Bay Library branch is open (9am-9pm) but has a 10 person capacity limit. For information please see http://doorcountylibrary.org/cancelations.

City Hall is closed for general public tours including areas occupied by fire and police. In addition the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department has suspended all public interaction until further notice. The department will continue to respond to all calls for service and have implemented additional protective measures for staff and the public. If you have non-emergency questions, you may call the fire department at 746-2916.

Sturgeon Bay Police Department has also cancelled public education, finger printing for non-criminal matters and ride-along activities. The department will continue as normal to respond to calls for service. If you have a non-emergency or other concern, please contact the police department at 746-2450.

Our parks and trails remain open for use.

Please understand that this situation can change daily. We are committed to sharing the latest information with you as we are able. Follow our social media platforms https://www.facebook.com/cityofsturgeonbay and regular news outlets for the latest updates.

The best information on containing this virus continues to be found at the following websites:

