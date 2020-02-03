Study shows ACT scores drop for Wisconsin juniors

A new study shows ACT scores are dropping among Wisconsin high school juniors.

According to a new study by Wisconsin Policy Forum, only 29.2% of students are meeting the college readiness mark in math, and in science, only 31% are meeting the mark.

Ruth Harris of the Northwest Reading clinic says the test isn't an actual measure of preparedness for college.

"I work with students at the Northwest Reading clinic who have taken the test and haven't done well. Many of who have excellent grade point averages, sometimes even 4.0, good work ethic and don't do well on the test. I think the format of the test and the test strategies that need to be done are unlike any other test really give less of a picture of their total abilities," says Harris.

