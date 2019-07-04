Study: Most Americans can't pass U.S. Citizenship Test

A " target="_blank">study by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation found that only one-third of Americans would pass a basic U.S. Citizenship Test.

Action 2 News hit the streets of Green Bay and quizzed a few people. Watch their answers on Action 2 News at 4.

Question 1: How often do we elect a president?

Question 2: How many voting members does the House of Representatives have?

Question 3: Who is in charge of the executive branch?

Question 4: What is the name of the national anthem?

Question 5: When was the Constitution written?

