Study: Binge drinking on the rise, officials believe new drinks hide alcohol taste

Health officials say a new study reinforces the idea that binge drinking is a leading cause of alcohol related deaths around the country.

Some health officials believe binge drinking is on the rise because many new drinks hide the taste of alcohol, making it harder for people to know exactly how much they're putting in their body.

"In Wisconsin, data is actually showing that alcohol related injuries that result in death overseed those that are related to alcohol-related diseases themselves," says Melissa Moore, with the Marathon County Health Department.

The study was done by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.