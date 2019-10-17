Study: Binge drinking cost Wisconsinites $4 billion in 2018

A new study says Wisconsinites have a drinking problem that cost us nearly $4 billion last year alone.

In 2018, Wisconsin had the second-highest binge drinking rate in the U.S., according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Binge drinking is defined as 5 or more drinks on one occasion for men or 4 or more drinks for women.

In Brown County alone, excessive alcohol use cost roughly $205 million due to expenses for health care, the criminal justice system and lost productivity, such as missed work.

Breaking it down, that means each person paid $795.

Health officials in the state say to bring these numbers down, we need to change the culture around drinking.

"The definition of, if you have a fun event you have to have alcohol is something that I think we can pay attention to and work on. There are lots of ways to have fun that don't have to necessarily include alcohol," Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said.