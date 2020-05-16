Study: Humans can spread coronavirus to cats

A new UW-Madison study has found humans can spread the coronavirus to cats.

Researchers took a nasal swab from a person who tested positive for COVID-19 and used them to swab the noses of three cats.

A few days later, all three cats tested positive.

Those cats were then placed in a confined space with uninfected cats who later tested positive.

According to the study, none of the cats ever showed any symptoms.

"We never saw any kind of body temperature, noticed any kind of weight loss or sneezing. So even in a household, these cats could be infected from their owner would never know they had any sings of illness," said Peter Halfmann, an Associate Research Professor at UW-Madison.

Researchers are now looking into whether cats can transmit the virus back to humans.

They also tested negative less than a week later.