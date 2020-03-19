Students gather belongings before online classes begin

On Monday, the De Pere School District, canceled classes because of state restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday's drive to school was a little different for De Pere High School students.

"I went and picked up my math book, advanced algebra and my history book," Student Alexandria Chandler said.

Students headed into school, but not to learn.

"We had to take books and worksheets stuff that we were missing," Chandler said. "It was all laid out on the table in alphabetical order."

After classes were cancelled in hopes to stop the spread of the coronavirus, students had to come and pick up their personal items and classroom materials.

"They made it very easy for us to get our stuff and we all just had to clean out our lockers," Student Angelque Polifka said.

Superintendent Benjamin Villarruel, said safety measures were put in place to protect students and staff.

"We scheduled people to come in at different times, so that we didn't have a lot of people coming in at one time.," VIllarruel said. "We also used our space effectively and spread out."

Hours to pick up supplies continues Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Starting Monday all Wisconsin schools will be implementing online classes until further notice.