Students compete in High School Culinary Challenge

High School Culinary teams are going head-to-head in Green Bay.

The May 22 High School Culinary Challenge will test aspiring chefs at Preble High School and Pulaski High School.

The teams will cook for judges at Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street. The event is 5-7 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 at the door. The audience will get to taste hors d'oeuvres from 10 teams and pick a favorite.

The proceeds go to high school culinary programs.

The culinary challenge is supported by Green Bay Restaurant Week and Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

"And because we have culinary programs in Northeast Wisconsin, they can go on to school to become a chef, right here, and stay within the community. And I think that's one of those things that is invaluable to the Green Bay area," says Brenda Krainik, Green Bay Restaurant Week co-creator.

