Student sex assault charges filed against Green Bay schools staffer

Criminal charges have been filed against a Green Bay school staffer accused of sexually assaulting a student.

A criminal complaint was filed Sept. 5 charging Courtney Roznowski, 31, with three counts of Sexual Assault of a Student by School Staff and two counts of Exposing Intimate Parts.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police received a report from Child Protective Services detailing allegations that a Green Bay Southwest High School staffer had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Police identified the staffer as a para-professional named Courtney Roznowski.

Police started their investigation. An employee at Southwest told police that Roznowski would escort the teen through hallways and was "unusually close with him." Word had spread through staff regarding an "inappropriate relationship" between Roznowski and the teen.

Police spoke with the victim, who initially denied having a sexual relationship with Roznowski. He said he was aware of the allegations and told a detective, "Well, it is every kid's dream to do a teacher."

A detective went to Green Bay Southwest to speak with Roznowski and request access to her phone. She started to cry. She admitted "we chatted a couple of time so I could make sure he was OK," according to the complaint.

As the interview continued, Roznowski cried out, "I was really drunk. I don't remember driving there [victim's home]... I woke up throwing up in the basement of [victim's] house and I have no idea if I had sex or not."

She proceeded to say, "The only other time I remember was on my birthday because he didn't use a condom."

Roznowski said she was initially a mentor to the student, and they started meeting up near his home. She said that she loved him "in the way I didn't want to see anything happen to him."

Roznowski said the sexual relationship started in mid-July of this year. She recalled having sex at the teen's house on Aug. 5.

Roznowski said she was having "extensive personal issues" in her life and had been drinking a lot.

Police took her into custody.

The victim confirmed the two sexual encounters with Roznowski. He said Roznowski told him that he was "special and deserved special things." He said Roznowski "pushed the limit" throughout their relationship as it evolved into sex.

The Green Bay Area Public School District has placed Roznowski on unpaid administrative leave.

"The District and Southwest High School administration have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by a support staff member with a student. In response, the District will be placing the staff member on unpaid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated. The District asks that if anyone has additional information to contact the Green Bay Police Department," reads a statement from the district.

Roznowski appeared in court Sept. 5. The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 19.

Roznowski is being held on a $10,000 bond.

If convicted on all charges, Roznowski faces a possible sentence of more than 20 years in prison.

