Streu's Pharmacy evaluates delivery service protocol due to coronavirus

Local stores and national chains make changes to drive-thru and delivery services as COVID-19 or coronavirus spreads.

The changes address the growing number of people choosing to stay home or being quarantined because of the virus.

Streu's Pharmacy in Green Bay has offered the free service for six decades.

"We actually have five trucks that are out from 9 a.m. until sometimes midnight," said Jeff Kirchner, pharmacist and CEO of Streu's Pharmacy.

Delivery trucks filled with prescriptions for customers travel as far as 100 miles from the pharmacy each day.

"Lots and lots of antibiotics related to the flu and everything that happens this time of year," said Kirchner.

Streu's Pharmacy is addressing the coronavirus on a day-by-day basis trying to figure out the best practices to protect both the staff and customers.

"From a delivery standpoint, our protocols of face-to-face contact with patients will have to change as well," said Kirchner. "We don't want our delivery drivers running into somebody who might have the virus and transmitting it to someone else either."

That means even the practice of having people sign for their deliveries could change.

"It seems like such an easy little thing, but the idea that I'm going to hand you a pen right now and you're going to use it, probably a pretty big deal in a couple of weeks," said Kirchner.

The CEO says while there is a lot of discussion happening at the pharmacy about the coronavirus there is still a lot that will not be "set in stone " until confirmed cases hit Green Bay. Kirchner believes at this point that is only a matter of time.