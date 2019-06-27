Storms hit Country USA music festival

The storms that passed through Northeast Wisconsin late Thursday afternoon caused an evacuation and the suspension of activities at the Country USA music festival in Oshkosh.

We heard severe weather sirens at the festival grounds and saw people racing for shelter or fighting the winds to tie down the tents.

Right before the storm hit, the president of Country USA, Derek Liebhauser, told us, "We ask everyone to evacuate the main festival grounds because tents are not safe cover in high winds. We ask everyone to evacuate to their campsite or their cars to take cover."

Music at the festival will resume at 6:45 p.m. Country USA tweeted a revised lineup for Thursday night: Neal McCoy from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., Trace Adkins from 8 to 9 p.m., Cole Swindell from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., and Alabama from 11:30 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.

Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies both report thousands of customers are without power, including 2,264 in the city of Oshkosh; 2,500 in Outagamie County; and over 1,000 homes and businesses in Sheboygan and Waupaca counties; plus several hundred in Green Bay, Chilton, Hilbert and Stockbridge.