Green Lake County deputies respond to boating incidents during storm

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to two incidents on Big Green Lake during Thursday afternoon's strong storms.

During the storm, calls came in about a sailboat that overturned on the lake, and a kayaker who was missing.

Both calls came in just before 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the shore, and a patrol boat was launched, carrying two Brooklyn Fire Department firefighters.

The young man who was riding the kayak was quickly reported found and safe, but the capsized sailboat was found push up against rocks offshore of Oakwood Avenue. Winds blowing between 50 and 60 miles an hour made it difficult to reach the boat.

No one was on board the sailboat. Deputies later learned a 76-year-old Illinois man had gone into the water, but was rescued by another boater after being in the water about 10 minutes. He was not injured.

