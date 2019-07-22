Storm victims warned to be alert for possible scams

Many people right now are cleaning up from Saturday's storm and looking to make repairs.

However, the Better Business Bureau says it's also the perfect opportunity for scammers.

In Kimberly several neighborhoods were among the hardest hit in the Fox Valley.

At a house where Rachel Smith lives, there's a huge tree down which landed on top of her roof. Her landlord will be among the many right now looking to make significant repairs.

All around Smith, there's constant activity among people cleaning up, and a visible demand for contractors.

"We have some trees down in the back as well, they fell on the fence. The house itself, just some of the shingles are going to have to be fixed, there's no leaking inside the house right now,' said Smith.

Which is why the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on alert for scams which tend to be a problem after events like this.

"Just be careful out there, take your time to make sure that you hire a qualified contractor," said Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau.

Bach says many neighborhoods that suffer bad damage often get flooded with out of town contractors who chase storms.

Bach added, "They won't be licensed, they are probably using substandard materials. We just want to warn people to be careful of those, to get estimates first, check out the company before you hire them."

Other scams play off the power outages.

Kaukauna Utilities posted online that they've received complaints from customers saying a caller, claimed to be from We-Energies, and wanted, "...banking or credit card information to prevent disconnection."

Matt Cullen, Spokesman for We-Energies & WPS said, "Certainly, if they receive a call threatening their service to be disconnected, within a short amount of time frame unless they make an immediate payment, you know, that's a warning sign of a scam."

Since there is so much damage, it will take weeks to clean all of this up and that means the potential for scams will linger as well.

