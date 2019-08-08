Storm damages buildings and takes down trees in Berlin

Storms left damage in Berlin Wednesday night.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office tells Action 2 News straight line winds, heavy rain, and hail hit the City of Berlin and northern Green Lake Count just before 8:00 p.m.

The storms damaged buildings and knocked over trees, blocking some roads and taking down power lines.

The sheriff's office reported up to 2,500 people were without power at one point. As of midnight, Alliant Energy reported only 80 customers were still without power in all of the Green Lake County.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency management and local law enforcement officials will be conducting a damage survey on Thursday morning.