The Brown County Sheriff's Office is advising people not to travel during this storm Friday night, which is creating "very hazardous driving conditions."

The storm is bring heavy downpours with zero visibility at times. There is also flash flooding as the storm drains can't keep up with the pace of the rainfall.

In Oshkosh, EAA warned pilots who've already arrived for AirVenture to secure their planes and offered campers shelter in the EAA Museum.