Storm causing power outages, minor damage

A stormfront is knocking out power and causing minor damage in Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

At 9 p.m., Wisconsin Public Service reported 4,852 homes and businesses in the Green Bay area were without power.

WPS and We Energies also report large outages in Sheboygan County (3,806), Outagamie County (3,783), and the city of Oshkosh (1,661).

Outages in Francis Creek, Freedom, Grand Chute, Manitowoc, Whitelaw and Wolf River also affected at least 100 utility customers in each community.

The National Weather Service reported a 53 mile per hour wind gust in Appleton, trees downed in Omro, and one-inch hail (quarter size) near Oshkosh.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of WBAY-TV's viewing area, from Waupaca to Brown counties and areas southward.