Stories of growing up hungry inspire for Ben's Wish fundraiser

Over the last nine years, 110,000 backpacks full of food have been handed out to Northeast Wisconsin children who are hungry.

It's called the Weekend Backpack Program. It was created by Becky and Peter Delain, founders of non-profit Ben's Wish. Ben's Wish is named in honor of their 11-year-old son. Just hours before his death in an ATV accident, Ben Delain fed a homeless man.

It's an effort that hits close to home for De Pere Schools Director of Pupil Services Jerry Nicholson.

"Some of the best meals I remember getting... you came to school and you knew you were getting those meals," recalls Nicholson.

Nicholson remembers times when his family struggled to put food on the table.

"It impacted everything. It impacts your ability academically to participate, focus, tune in," says Nicholson. "It impacts significantly your social interactions with peers, your acceptance... self-esteem."

Nicholson says his parents and siblings worked very hard but they still needed food stamps, commodities and help from others.

Nicholson moved to Northeast Wisconsin to become De Pere's director of pupil services. That's when he heard about Ben's Wish. Nicholson will share his story of growing up hungry at the Ben's Wish 2019 Weekend Backpack Dinner Fundraiser & Auction. (Scroll down for details on the fundraiser.)

"To me, there's a personal connection to my childhood, support that was maybe given to me and my family and wanting to return that and that's what Ben's Wish does," says Nicholson.

Here's how Ben's Wish works: Food donations from the community are prepared by volunteers. They're given to students at school to take home over the weekend. The idea is to make sure the kids have nutritious food when they're away from school.

"Even here in De Pere, 1 in 5 students on the youth risk behavior survey last year reported food insecurity issues in the last 30 days. One in five," says Nicholson.

De Pere High School student Emma Hujet is a long-time Ben's Wish volunteer. She continues her effort to collect money for the non-profit so more children can receive help.

"I get to talk to the kids themselves, and so I've seen firsthand not only the effect poverty and hunger has on kids but I've also seen the effect Ben's Wish has on it," says Emma Hujet, sophomore.

Nicholson see hopes in that advocacy.

"I would point to my own example. If that wasn't done for me, would I be here today, supporting kids," says Nicholson. "We don't know what we don't know, and I just always assume the best."

The Ben's Wish 2019 fundraiser is Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main St., in Green Bay. CLICK HERE to buy tickets and view auction items.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Ben's Wish.

