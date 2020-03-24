Stop calling dispatch to ask about the governor's safer at home order

Local sheriff's offices and emergency management are begging people to stop calling dispatch centers to ask questions about the governor's safer at home order.

Fond du Lac County says its dispatch center has received a "significant number of calls" wanting information and "getting frustrated at the dispatchers when they cannot provide the information they are asking for."

Gov. Tony Evers issued the order Tuesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak. We have all the information you need here: https://bit.ly/2wyYFKU

"Individuals do not need special permission to leave their homes, but they must comply with this order as to when it is permissible to leave home," says Gov. Evers. "Similarly, if a business is an Essential Business or Operation as defined in this order, it does not need documentation or certification to continue its work that is done in compliance with this order."

Brown County's dispatch has received dozens of calls about it.

Waupaca County's dispatch center has also received calls about the order.

Dispatchers need to be able to take emergency calls. They do not have answers about the governor's order, nor do they deserve to be the brunt of your frustrations.

"Please remember we are all in this together. Stay calm, and please don't panic," says Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy R Wilz.

Again, we have the information on the safer at home order here:https://bit.ly/2wyYFKU

Here is a direct link to the state's website on the safer at home order: https://wedc.org/essentialbusiness/

Let the dispatchers do their jobs.